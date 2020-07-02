Act Sensibly over 4th of July, It’s Constitutional, Gov. Said

From the Wyoming Tribune-Eagle via the Wyoming Business Report

Gov. Mark Gordon is urging residents to take precautions while enjoying the upcoming Fourth of July weekend.

“It is possible to act sensibly and still have a very, very good time,” Gordon said during a news conference Wednesday afternoon. “It’s the anniversary for our country’s founding, and … personal responsibility is absolutely enshrined in our Constitution.”

Looking ahead, State Public Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist said safe behavior during the holiday weekend will be key to help Wyoming see a decrease in its daily case counts.

Over the past two weeks, Wyoming has added nearly 200 confirmed cases of COVID-19, from 1,009 on June 15 to 1,203 on Wednesday. Gordon said the rising numbers ultimately forced the state to extend its current public health order restricting large gatherings through July 15. Governor Mark Gordon at media briefing in Cheyenne

“It’s possible to have fun while taking part in these activities safely – stay six feet away from people from other households and wear a face covering,” Harrist said. “Our attention to these precautions this weekend could very well have significant impacts on the course of the outbreak and our ability to further ease restrictions.”

While some public events and fireworks shows have been canceled this weekend, there is sure to be plenty going on across the state. Overnight camping at Wyoming State Parks is already at capacity for the weekend, according to park officials, and Cheyenne Frontier Days officials plan to proceed with the city’s fireworks display Saturday night, although Frontier Park will be closed to the public.

Gordon added he doesn’t want Wyoming to be like Texas or Arizona, both of which have been forced to shut down bars again due to a resurgence in case numbers. But he added it is still a possibility, depending on how people behave.

“Maybe we have to do something, extending some of our orders or rolling them back,” Gordon said. “I know most people are going to give us the victory signal one finger at a time (if that happens), but that’s maybe something we have to do.”

As in essentially every news conference during the pandemic, Gordon reiterated the need for residents to social-distance and wear face coverings, adding masks can be worn in ways “that are not political statements.”

Tom Coulter is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s state government reporter. He can be reached at tcoulter@wyomingnews.com