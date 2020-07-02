3D Mammography Imaging now at Sage West Riverton

SageWest Health Care announced the addition of 3D mammography services to its SageWest Riverton campus. The advanced technology captures images of the breast from multiple angles to ensure a more complete and accurate scan. This allows for earlier and more effective detection of breast cancer and helps reduce the number of return visits caused by false positives.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer this state-of-the-art technology and further enhance the high quality care we provide to the women in our community” says John Ferrelli, chief executive officer at SageWest Health Care. “Our 3D mammography service will help make it possible to detect breast cancer in earlier stages so that treatment can begin sooner, giving our patients a greater chance of beating the disease.”

A 3D mammogram, also known as digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT) or “tomo,” is a type of digital mammography that follows the same basic procedure of standard 2D digital mammography. This advanced procedure requires no additional breast compression and lasts just a few seconds longer than standard 2D digital mammography.

According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, one in eight women in the U.S. will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime. Regular mammogram screenings are recommended for women age 40 and above as an essential tool for early detection and the fight against breast cancer.

Standard 2D digital and 3D mammograms can be scheduled at SageWest Health Care by calling 857-3462 or 335-6250.