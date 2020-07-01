YNP Visitation 99% of 2019’s at Wyoming Entrances

The National Park Service in Yellowstone National Park released visitation statistics from the past two weeks. The two Wyoming entrances, at the East and South gates, were nearly identical to the same period in 2019. Montana entrances trailed by 15 percent from last year.
