YNP Visitation 99% of 2019’s at Wyoming Entrances

Article Updated: July 1, 2020
East Entrance of Yellowstone National Park. WyoToday photo by Ernie Over

The National Park Service in Yellowstone National Park released visitation statistics from the past two weeks. The two Wyoming entrances, at the East and South gates, were nearly identical to the same period in 2019. Montana entrances trailed by 15 percent from last year.

