Museums hope to capture revenue with more visitation

A post from Central Director Scott Goetz of the Fremont County Museums on how the museum system plans to respond to a 21 percent reduction in its overall budget:

“Fremont County Museums are grateful for the efforts of everyone involved in the budget process. Unfortunately, the Museums will see a significant decrease in the General Fund portion of our budget. We will see a 21% decrease to our General Fund Budget, which includes the loss of about 30% of our part time staff at each museum.

“The silver lining is a bit of a double edge sword. While we will be able to use the Self-Generated Revenue at each Museum to offset almost all of the loss of General Fund Revenue for each Museum, (Self-Generate revenue at each Museum is comprised of admission fees, gift shop sales, grant, donations, contributions from friends groups and programs sponsors) it also means we will be tasked with trying to dramatically increase the amount of revenue each Museum generates through admissions, sales, donations etc. Scott Goetz, Central Director Fremont County Museums

“We will continue to work to be more efficient and increase visitation. We will continue to work hard to provide quality programs, exhibits and events. We will continue to work hard to be a valued cultural center for each of our communities and an important part of the economic development picture in each of our communities and for Fremont County as a whole.

“You can help ensure the continued success of our museums by taking the time to recommend to family and friends that they visit your museum when they come to town, by volunteering and by making a financial contribution to your museum. Download the Donation Card for the museum you want to support and return it to your museum at the address listed on the card with your contribution.”

–From Fremont County Museum’s “Discovery” Newsletter