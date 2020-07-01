Historic Condict & Sons Ranch Conserved in Carbon County

The Wyoming Stock Growers Land Trust (WSGLT) and Condict and Sons Cattle Company, Inc. have partnered to permanently conserve 5,073 acres in the Upper North Platte River Valley.

Mark and Valerie Condict initiated a conservation easement on the Condict and Sons ranch in 2016. Their desire to conserve the property rests in the immense agricultural and wildlife values of the ranch. The ranch is a portion of the land originally homesteaded by the Condict family in 1884 and has since supported livestock and hay production, along with a way of life for six generations of the Condict family. Supported by the agricultural conservation easement, the Condict family intends to steward the ranch as a livestock operation furthering the rich agricultural heritage of the family and the ranch.

Located within the scenic Upper North Platte River Valley, the ranch is surrounded by mountains and provides majestic views of the Sierra Madre and Snowy Mountain Ranges. The rolling sage brush hills rise from the valley floor near the North Platte River and stretch eastward into the forests of the Snowy Mountain Range. The ranch is an important resource for some of Wyoming’s most iconic wildlife species; the property is located within crucial range for elk, mule deer, and moose, is three-quarters within sage core area, and is crossed by the Platte Valley Mule Deer Migration corridor.

“We are extremely blessed to be given the opportunity to conserve our family ranch for future generations. Agriculture and stewardship of the land has been a way of life since 1884, and we look forward to continuing that tradition. We want to thank everyone who helped make this conservation easement possible.” said Valerie Condict on the closing of the conservation easement project.

The conservation easement was funded in part by the Natural Resource Conservation Service (NRCS) and the Wyoming Wildlife Natural Resource Trust (WWNRT). The WSGLT appreciates the continued commitment and partnership of NRCS and WWNRT to conserving working agricultural landscapes in Wyoming. With the Condict and Sons conservation easement completed, WSGLT now holds more than 50,000 acres under conservation easement in Carbon County.

Eric Schacht, Executive Director of the WSGLT commented on the closing by saying, “We are proud to partner with the Condict family on this important conservation easement project. Permanently conserving this ranch helps preserve its long history, keeps extraordinary wildlife habitat intact, and ensures the land will continue to be available for Wyoming’s agricultural industry far into the future.”

— Media Release