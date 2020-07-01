Final Fremont Co. Budget totals $23.4 Million, nearly $3M less than last Fiscal Year

Fremont County Clerk and Chief Budget Officer Julie Freese reported this morning the final changes to the county’s 2020-2021 Fiscal Year Budget as approved Tuesday included an additional $228,000 in reductions.

As now finalized the budget for the coming year totals $23,457,798. That’s a decrease of $2,796,609 from the last fiscal year. In total, over $4.5 million was trimmed from budget requests this cycle. The budget basically funds all of the county’s statutory obligations and nothing else.

Freese said this year’s budget was difficult, and three different renditions were proposed before the adoption Tuesday. She said to make the budget balance, commissioners had to dip in to the Capitol Revolving Fund and the County’s Cash Reserve account to the tune of $1.8 million. “That’s not sustainable for next year’s budget,” she said. “Next year will be even tighter.” She said she worked with County Assessor Tara Berg on the final document.