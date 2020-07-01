AARP Up in Arms over Cost of Coronavirus Drug

Cheyenne’s Tom Lacock of AARP Wyoming released the following statement today on Gilead’s Pharmaceutical’s announcement that remdesivir, a coronavirus treatment, will cost more than $3,000 per patient, at least 33% more than the company would charge anywhere else on the globe. Said AARP Executive Vice President and Chief Advocacy & Engagement Officer Nancy LeaMond:

“It is outrageous but not surprising that, even during a pandemic, a drug company would price-gouge Americans. U.S. taxpayers helped fund remdesivir’s research and development to the tune of nearly a hundred million dollars, and now Gilead wants Americans to pay prices at least a third higher than the rest of the world ‘because that’s how the US system works.’ That’s simply unacceptable, and it highlights the importance of Congress passing legislation now to lower drug prices. Any COVID-19 vaccine or treatment must be affordable and accessible. It’s past time for bipartisan solutions to crack down on drug company greed and for Medicare to be able to negotiate on behalf of seniors and taxpayers.”