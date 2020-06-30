Vehicle Vandalism Reported; Fireworks rules published

Lander Police responded to 15 incidents on Monday.

Several instances of vandalisms were reported to vehicles on Monday. In one case, on East Main Street, a windshield was broken and in a second incident, on South 1st Street, a woman’s car had its back window and sunroof smashed out.

Police remind city residents that fireworks on the 4th of July are allowed in the city limits beginning at 10 a.m. through 12 Midnight. No fireworks are allowed on city or school district property, including the full length of Main Street, city parks, Hunt Field Airport parking lot and the area east of the Fremont County Detention Center from Amoretti Street to Poor Farm Road.