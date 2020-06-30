RPD: Bicycle vs Truck; Theft; Burglary reported; 6 Arrests

Riverton Police responded to 38 calls for service on Monday.
A fight reported in the 800 block of South Federal Boulevard is under investigation. Details were redacted from the police blotter.
At 1:45 p.m. Monday, a bicyclist ran into a moving truck in the 900 block of North Federal Boulevard and suffered minor injuries.
Police received a report of an individual taking another persons cellular phone and not giving it back in the 400 block of North Federal Boulevard.
A burglary was reported at a Riverton home when the occupant was out of town. According to the call report, the house was torn apart and items were missing. A report is pending. The address was redacted.
Arrests/Citations
Kenneth Shakespeare, 34, Arapahoe, Arrested. Possession of a Controlled Substance-Marijuana
A 16-year-old Riverton males was cited for Minor In Possession.
Cassandra Goggles, 48, Kinnear, Arrested. Public Intoxication.
Ronald Bryan Everly, 49, Casper, Arrested. Possession of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine
Angela Woods, 36, Casper, Arrested. Possession of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine
Todd Craft, 43, Commerce City, Colo., Arrested. Possession of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine
Edward Claime, 33, Casper, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence.
Billy Lookingbill, 39, Riverton, Cited for Shoplifting.
All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.