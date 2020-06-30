Rosalie Faye Willow, of Ethete, Wyoming, passed away on June 26, 2020 at the University Hospital in Denver Colorado. The All Night Visitation will begin 4:00pm, July 5, 2020, in the family home 467 Ethete Road. The Funeral will be 10:00am on Monday, July 6, 2020 at the same address with burial to follow in the Tyler Cemetery, Ethete, Wyoming.

Rosalie was born on May 31, 1985 in Lander, Wyoming to Wesley Willow, Sr. and Cheryl Santillanes. She was then raised in Ethete and baptized into the Catholic faith. She enjoyed spending time with her companion, children, and family.

Rosalie is survived by her mother, Cheryl Santillanes; father, Wesley Willow, Sr.; companion, Lionel Quiver; children, Benito Loneman, Jr., Ashanti Loneman, LaCrea Loneman, Latya Willow, Salina Quiver, Dexter Quiver; sisters, Leta Santillanes, Mary Willow, Theresa Willow, Colleen Willow, April Willow; and brother, Joseph Willow.

She is preceded in death by her beloved brother, Wesly Willow Jr.; nephew, Tyrain Wanstall; grandparents, Olive & Evelyne Willow, Winifred Armour & Joseph Santillanes.