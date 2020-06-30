Rescue underway for WCC Student in mountains

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center in Lander reported taking 52 calls for service on Monday, including four ambulance calls and 12 fire calls. Four persons were booked into the detention center, which today has a population of 121 inmates, including one on home detention and two behind held outside of the county.

Items of note from the call blotter include…

A search and rescue effort is underway this Tuesday morning for a 16-year-old Wyoming Catholic College student suffering from a back injury in the Wind River Range above Lander. The call came in at 8:42 p.m. The rescue and evacuation began this morning.

Deputies were advised that a vehicle ran over a septic tank clean-out at 120 Ramshorn in Dubois.

Suspicious activity in the Atlantic City area is under investigation. No further details were divulged.

A self-propelled lawn mower was reported missing from a yard on Walk About Creek Lane at Dubois