May 31, 1951 – Jun 26, 2020

Lettie Spoonhunter, 69, of Riverton passed away at the Help for Health Hospice Home on Friday, June 26, 2020. A rosary will be held at 7:00 pm on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at the home of Jeanie Fletcher, 299 Left Hand Ditch Road, New Loop, behind Ben Gay Heights. A graveside will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Yellowcalf Cemetery.

Lettie June Shakespeare was born on May 31, 1951, in Fort Washakie, WY to John and Nellie (Friday) Shakespeare. She was a lifelong resident of the Wind River Reservation and Riverton. She attended Mill Creek School, Lander Valley High School, and earned her Associates Degree from Central Wyoming College.

She was raised Catholic but was baptized into the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was faithful on her daily prayers.

She worked at Mill Creek School, IHS, CETA, and for over thirty years she was the Certification Specialist for the Northern Arapaho Food Distribution Program. She was also the transcriptionist for Craig Tolman for many years.

Lettie was a member of Eagle Society of the Northern Arapaho Tribe. She was very traditional and of course loved the Casinos!!

She is survived by her sons, Elgin Spoonhunter and Ryan Spoonhunter and his wife Ardis; brothers, Bobby Shakespeare, Milton Trosper, and Bryan Trosper; sisters, Bernice Watan, Jessy Spoonhunter, Alene Shakespeare, Amelia Underwood, and Ruth Goggles; and grandchildren, Brytan Spoonhunter, Summer Spoonhunter, Reiley Spoonhunter, Angel Spoonhunter, Harmony Spoonhunter, Starlite Spoonhunter, Jaylee Mofsie, Ashley Yovankin, and Sarah Whiteplume.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Nellie Shakespeare; brothers, O’Dell and Leroy Shakespeare; and sister, Amelia Shakespeare.

