July 4th Campsites Sold Out at Boysen, Sinks Canyon

Due to the continued high demand for outdoor recreation, persons looking to camp at a Wyoming State Park during the Fourth of July weekend should be aware campsite reservations throughout the state park system are sold out; however, we welcome the public to come out for the day, enjoy a picnic and recreate.

These state parks – Boysen, Buffalo Bill, Curt Gowdy, Glendo, Guernsey, Keyhole, Medicine Lodge, Seminoe and Sinks Canyon – currently have no campsites available for this holiday weekend. Hawk Springs remains first-come, first-serve and is at capacity also.

“With the 4th landing on a Saturday, we expected our camping system to be full,” Deputy Director Nick Neylon said. “The team has been working hard to get facilities ready for our visitors.”

Currently, Glendo and Guernsey both have campfire restrictions. Propane grills and stoves and charcoal grills can still be used to prepare popular camping dishes and provide adequate warmth. These grills must have covers/lids and be within an arm’s length when lit. A variety of other imaginative ideas can help preserve the camping experience such as solar lights in the firepit.

Recreationists are reminded that possession of fireworks is prohibited at all Wyoming State Parks.

“Having full state parks is a great problem to have, however, it can come with challenges, especially during this pandemic,” said Director Darin Westby, “We implore that you help us keep the parks open by recreating responsibly as requested in our rules and the guidelines and protocols issued by the State Health Officer and the CDC”