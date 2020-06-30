Hubert James Redman was born on July 28, 1946 at his home in Ethete, Wyoming to Elk and Josephine (Underwood) Redman. He passed away at the Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, Wyoming on June 23, 2020.

His Arapaho name was Hinen Be’ei (Redman). Hubert was 73 years old.

Hubert was a very special person in our family. Our hearts are torn, it’s hard letting him go. Hubert was the youngest of his siblings. He was always watched over and cared for his entire life. His nieces and nephews had a special place in his heart, he loved teasing them. They always looked forward to seeing him and enjoyed the teases. Hubert attended St. Michael’s Mission School back in his grade school years. His classmates were all there for him. Thank you Myra Watt, Vera and Arlene Trosper, Louie Headley, and John Earl Willow and other classmates. You were all so kind and good to him. We thank you and we thank God you were there for our Hubert.

He loved to collect and recycle aluminum cans. He loved to watch his favorite TV show Gunsmoke. In his earlier years Hubert loved to watch Chiefs football team when his nephew Alfred (Oscar) Redman played for the Chiefs. He also attended many Chiefs basketball games and looked forward to going to Casper State Basketball games each year. He liked going to the sweat and enjoyed listening to Donnie Chavez’s sweat songs.

Hubert is survived by his brothers Alfred P. Redman Sr, John Earl Willow Sr., Kenneth Shakespeare, Raymond Underwood, Sr., Martin Underwood, Sr., Jerome Underwood, Sr., and his sisters Alvena (Redman) Oldman, Anita Hungry, Jody Jorgenson, Audrey, Tish,, Kay and Jerry Underwood, Karen Trosper, Becky (Tim) Miller ; with many nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Also survived by the Underwood, He Crow, Brings Him Back, Running Hawk, Shakespeare, Willow, Warren, Little, Spoonhunter, Goggles and Sage Families.

He is preceded in death by his parents Elk and Josephine, Sisters Lucy (Redman) Willow, Frances Jane Redman, Lydia (Shakespeare) Friday, Maria (Shakespeare) Martinez, Mary Christine Shakespeare, Frances (Little) Makeshine, Pauline (Little) Lincoln, JoAnn Little, Brothers Benny Sun Rhodes, Vincent, Sherman, Anthony and Delbert Redman, Wesley and Pat Underwood, Richard (Big Rock) and Nickerson Shakespeare, and Noble Little. Nephews Norman and Kenneth Willow, Sonny Dale Redman, Mike and Gabriel Friday, James and Billy Oldman, and Alfred (Oscar) Redman. Nieces Mary Frances Redman, April Lincoln, and Josephine Stewart. Grandsons John Earl Willow III, Henry Standing Elk III. Granddaughters Tianna Redman, Marisa Spoonhunter.