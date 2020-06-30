Flooding Potential High through Wednesday morning

There is a potential for flooding along the Wind River this afternoon to Wednesday. The National Weather Service Forecast Office at Riverton Regional Airport has issued a Flood Advisory and a Flood Warning in effect for the river.

Hazardous Weather Outlook from the National Weather Service:

...Flood Warning for Central Fremont County through Wednesday along the Wind River...

...Flood Advisory along the Shoshone River in northern Wyoming through Thursday... T



his Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Western and Central Wyoming.



DAY ONE...Today and Tonight. Isolated to scattered thunderstorms will occur today into this evening. Some storms will have small hail and wind gusts to 40 mph. Areal flooding is expected along portions of the Wind River in Fremont County today and tonight. Minor flooding is possible along portions of the Shoshone River in the Northern Big Horn Basin today and tonight.



DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Wednesday through Monday. Wednesday...A chance of thunderstorms over northwest Wyoming. Flooding is possible along portions of the Wind River and Shoshone River. Thursday...Flooding is possible along portions of the Shoshone River. Friday through Monday...Isolated afternoon and evening thunderstorms.