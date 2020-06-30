Fireworks and Wyoming – Top six user in the USA

It’s about that time of year for the sky over the U.S. to start exploding again. From firecracker injuries (there were roughly 9,100 in 2018 alone!) to homemade ice cream, this holiday is definitely a favorite. Last year alone, it cost the U.S. roughly $319 million to import fireworks, as China produces 90% of fireworks that are made worldwide.

This list was determined by:

Zippia – The Career Expert

We bet you’re just bursting with excitement to find out which states use the most fireworks.

Missouri Nebraska Kansas Alabama South Carolina Wyoming Nevada North Dakota Indiana Ohio

So there you have it. The 10 states that put up the most explosions in the sky for that special holiday. If your state isn’t on there, you better hurry up and stock up on some fireworks. Keep reading to figure out where your state stands (or explodes).

How the States were Ranked:

The dollar amount of firework imports came from the US trade Census. Of course, more people often equals more fireworks (and firework injuries!), and we didn’t want a list of the largest states. So to determine that states with disproportionately high amounts of fireworks (and thus the most firework economic activity) we used population numbers from the US Census. From there, we determined the states with most firework spending per capita.