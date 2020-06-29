Wyoming Unleaded Regular Fuel costs up again

(June 29, 2020) – Wyoming gas prices have risen 2.9 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.08/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 494 stations. Gas prices in Wyoming are 19.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 65.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

In Riverton, unleaded regular fuel ranged in price from $1.94/g to $1.99/g. In Lander the price had already exceeded $2/g.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming is priced at $1.69/g today while the most expensive is $2.77/g, a difference of $1.08/g.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 3.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.17/g today. The national average is up 19.7 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 53.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

One year ago on June 29, 2019 gas was selling $2.74/g (U.S. Average: $2.70/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Fort Collins- $2.44/g, up 8.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.35/g.

Ogden- $2.24/g, down 0.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.24/g.

Billings- $2.18/g, up 8.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.09/g.

“Gasoline prices have continued to rise across the U.S., a streak that enters its ninth week, but with a resurgence in COVID-19 cases across several states and with Pay with GasBuddy gasoline demand data showing the first weekly drop in gasoline demand since Memorial Day and just the second one since March, there may eventually be a small reckoning in the price of gasoline,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

Patrick DeHaan



“Last week, U.S. gasoline demand fell 0.4%, not exactly a staggering figure, but data from later in the week pointed to much more noticeable drops, which may be a coming trend as authorities in some U.S. states rescind their re-openings. Motorists across the country will likely be influenced by what develops in those areas- improvement and a slowdown in COVID would cause gas prices to continue rising, while a continued resurgence in COVID-19 cases and a drop in gasoline demand will mean lower gas prices.”

SOURCE GasBuddy