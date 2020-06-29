Thefts, Fires, Intox Driver and Bull roaming Pavillion

It was a busy weekend for the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office with 144 calls received over the 72 hours that ended at 7 a.m. Monday. Of that toal, 54 calls were for an ambulance and a whopping 21 fire calls. Six individuals were booked into the detention center which has a population of 119 inmates it is responsible for, two of whom are in jails outside of the county.

Items of note from the call blotter include:

A vehicle was broken into on Amy Lou Street in Riverton. There are no suspects. Another vehicle break-in was reported at 92 Firethorn with $6 cash and cigarettes stolen.

An attempted break-in at a mobile home in the 1575 block of East Monroe was reported. A report was taken.

A theft of items from a garage on Pinion Court in Dubois was called in. A report was taken.

A 40-year-old female driver was apprehended near milepost 115 on Highway 789 and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.

The owner of a dog reported the dog had bitten him at the Lava Mountain Lodge that required treatment at St. John’s Hospital in Jackson.

A Black Angus bull was reported wandering the streets of Pavillion on Sunday evening. The owner was contacted.

There were 21 fire calls, most of them from Saturday along 17 Mile Road on the Wind River Reservation, including addresses on Givens Road, Little Wind River Bottom Road and Sagebrush Driver at Beaver Creek. Grass Fires were also reported near Crowheart, on Muskrat Road near Shoshoni, on Boulder Flats Road near Lander, on Highway 287 milepost 4 near Lander and a carbon monoxide alarm in the 600 block of East Lincoln Street in Riverton.

Personal injury vehicle crashes were reported at 900 Sand Draw Road, 2000 Sand Draw Road, 9000 Highway 789 near Hudson and at 750 Rendezvous Road at 17-Mile Road.