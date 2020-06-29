Riverton Council to hold Special Meeting Tuesday

The Riverton City Council will meet in special session Tuesday with a number of items on the agenda, including the year-end closeout of the FY 2019-20 budget, Consideration of open container permits for the Riverton Happy Days Celebration on July 11, a bid on a snow removal truck and equipment for the City’s Public Works Department and an agreement with the Wyoming Department of Health on wastewater sampling.

The meeting is at 12-Noon at the Riverton City Hall Council Chambers. The agenda is copied below: