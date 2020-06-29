One Dozen Arrests; Animal Bites; Thefts on RPD Blotter

Riverton Police responded to 111 calls for service in the 72 hours that ended at 7 am on Monday.
Items of note from the call blotter:
A report is pending on a complaint of a domestic abuse that was in progress at 7 a.m. Friday at a location on Main Street. A report is pending.
A delivery carrier was bitten by a pit bull dog in the 2000 block of West Adams just before noon on Friday.
A woman reported $100 was stolen from her at the self-checkout station at Walmart. There is video surveillance of the theft. A report is pending.
Police were unable to locate a man who reportedly attempted to sell marijuana to an employee of the Loaf ‘N Jug store on North Federal.
Police were notified of a theft from a 2011 Ford Escape of a home made knife and back pack in the Riverton area.
Another theft was reported of a lunch box from a Chrysler 300 in the Riverton area that reportedly contained money, snacks and several prescription pills.
A woman called police to report that her 13-year-old daughter picked up an injured squirrel that then bit the girl. The squirrel escaped. The victim was taken to the emergency room.
Arrests/Citations
James Blackburn, 37, Riverton, Arrested. Fremont County warrant
Raylene Warren, 36, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Brian Moss, 35,Arapahoe, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Kristina Behan, 37, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Joseph Friday, 20, Ethete, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Thomas Oldman, 32, Arapahoe, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Justin Tindall, 34, Riverton. Arrested. Public Intoxication
Janelle Bell, 24, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Nicholas Hendryx, 39, Gillette, Arrest. Possession of a Controlled Substance-Methamphetamine
John Brown, 54, Ethete, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence.
Amand Rivera, 63, Riverton, Arrested. Disturbing the Peace
Steven King, 36, Riverton, Arrested. Domestic Battery, Possession of a Controlled Substance-Methamphetamine, Resisting and a Fremont County warrant.
All persons arrested are presumed to be innocent until convicted in a court of law.