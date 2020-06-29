One Dozen Arrests; Animal Bites; Thefts on RPD Blotter

Riverton Police responded to 111 calls for service in the 72 hours that ended at 7 am on Monday.

Items of note from the call blotter:

A report is pending on a complaint of a domestic abuse that was in progress at 7 a.m. Friday at a location on Main Street. A report is pending.

A delivery carrier was bitten by a pit bull dog in the 2000 block of West Adams just before noon on Friday.

A woman reported $100 was stolen from her at the self-checkout station at Walmart. There is video surveillance of the theft. A report is pending.

Police were unable to locate a man who reportedly attempted to sell marijuana to an employee of the Loaf ‘N Jug store on North Federal.

Police were notified of a theft from a 2011 Ford Escape of a home made knife and back pack in the Riverton area.

Another theft was reported of a lunch box from a Chrysler 300 in the Riverton area that reportedly contained money, snacks and several prescription pills.

A woman called police to report that her 13-year-old daughter picked up an injured squirrel that then bit the girl. The squirrel escaped. The victim was taken to the emergency room.

Arrests/Citations

James Blackburn, 37, Riverton, Arrested. Fremont County warrant

Raylene Warren, 36, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Brian Moss, 35,Arapahoe, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Kristina Behan, 37, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Joseph Friday, 20, Ethete, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Thomas Oldman, 32, Arapahoe, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Justin Tindall, 34, Riverton. Arrested. Public Intoxication

Janelle Bell, 24, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Nicholas Hendryx, 39, Gillette, Arrest. Possession of a Controlled Substance-Methamphetamine

John Brown, 54, Ethete, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence.

Amand Rivera, 63, Riverton, Arrested. Disturbing the Peace

Steven King, 36, Riverton, Arrested. Domestic Battery, Possession of a Controlled Substance-Methamphetamine, Resisting and a Fremont County warrant.

All persons arrested are presumed to be innocent until convicted in a court of law.