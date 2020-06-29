Man scammed out of $3,000; Cash taken from wallet

Lander Police responded to 36 calls for service over the weekend ending at 7 a.m. on Monday. From the call log…

Central Bank and Trust in Lander reported a scam that cost a Lander man $3,000 and it was stopped before he sent another $2,000. The man was scammed from a woman on the Internet. The bank noticed the unusual activity and notified police.

A woman reported the theft of $530 from her wallet. Police will conduct a follow-up investigation.

A girl chasing a ball into a neighbors yard was bitten by the neighbor’s dog. Police contacted both parties. No citations issued.

A resident on Black Boulevard reported a vehicle window was shot out by a BB gun.

Arrests/Citations

Patrick Heller, 61, Lander, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence.

Antone Monroe, 22, Riverton. Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence.

Kelvin Sloan, 47, Arizona. Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence.

A 16-year-old male of Lander was cited for No Valid Drivers License.

Andrew Brown, 35, Ethete, Arrested. Public Intoxication

George Brown 29, Riverton. Arrested. Public Intoxication

All those arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.