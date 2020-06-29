Lander’s July 4th “Pirate Parade” details released

No Candy. No Water Balloons, No Fireworks Permitted

State Senator Cale Case of Lander said today some rules have been established for the July 4th “Pirate Parade” in Lander.

“As you probably know, in order to avoid the dangers and chaos of a “pirate parade”, we have convinced the pirate organizers to agree to a permitted Independence Day Parade,” Case said Monday. “Safety is paramount and an authorized parade allows Main Street to be closed so that spectators and participants (including children) will not be exposed to hazards from oncoming and cross traffic.”

According to the State Senator, law enforcement “can also enforce no candy, no water balloons and no fireworks requirements (to reduce the chance of unintentional violation of personal space requirements by children and others) as well as ask participants and spectators to follow health and distancing guidelines.”

The 10 am parade through downtown Lander replaces the traditional Lander Fourth of July parade that was earlier cancelled by its organizers due to the Coronavirus pandemic.