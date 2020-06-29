George Wells retiring from BIA Forestry Warehouse

It’s been a long run for George Wells in the fire service on the Wind River Reservation. Well’s last official last day is tomorrow (6-30-2020). He first worked for BIA Forestry & Fire Management at the Wind River Agency in 1984 on a Sho Rap crew. He’s been a full time employee for 30 some years.

At a luncheon last Friday, Wells was honored and draped with a blanket that was inscribed for his years of service.

Congratulations on your retirement George from Wyotoday.com and the Wind River Radio Network.

Wyotoday.com photos by Ron Wempen