County Budget Hearing Today, Adoption tomorrow

Article Updated: June 29, 2020
Fremont County Government’s 2020-2021 Fiscal Year Budget will be the subject of a public hearing this evening at the courthouse in Lander. Any amendments would be made Tuesday morning and then the budget is set to be adopted at 10 a.m. that morning, as per state statute.

