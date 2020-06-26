WyomingPBS Launches Story Time with Wyoming Authors

This summer WyomingPBS launched a virtual story time featuring children’s authors from Wyoming.

“Story Time with Wyoming Authors came about as we were trying to figure out ways in which we could provide support to families and young children during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Carol Garber, Education Coordinator for WyomingPBS. “We recognized that library services were going to be limited during this unprecedented time and that regular story time events would likely suffer.

“We also thought this project would give us a chance to highlight many of Wyoming’s talented children’s authors,” Garber continued. “It’s been a very rewarding project to be a part of.”

New stories are posted every Wednesday at 10 a.m. on Facebook, YouTube, and wyomingpbs.org/storytime. The digital series is also archived on the WyomingPBS website and YouTube channel.