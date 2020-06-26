Six new Covid-19 infections reported locally Thursday

The Wyoming Department of Health is reporting six new infections in Fremont County reported on Thursday, as the Coronavirus continues community spread.

County health officials continue to urge residents to take precautions, washing hands frequently, wearing a cloth mask when in public, practicing Social Distancing of at least six feet between yourself and others and sanitizing frequently touched surfaces.

Public Health now reports that 80% of the county’s total positive cases have now recovered. Additionally, The percent of positive results of all the tests taken is now 1.26 %. This number continues its steady decline since mid-May. Current hospital metrics show NO COVID patients for this week. ICU bed status and ventilator capacity are very good.



Here are the latest numbers as of Friday morning: