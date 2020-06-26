Loop Road Closure Dates Announced, Open on July 4th

The Federal Highways construction project on FSR 300, otherwise known as the Loop Road, on the Washakie Ranger District of the Shoshone National Forest, will necessitate a closure of the road for public safety. The tentative closure schedule is as follows:

The entire loop road will be open for the July 4th holiday. The road will open from Wednesday 7/1 thru Sunday 7/5/2020.

Monday, 7/6, thru 8/20, the road will close from South Pass to a temporary gate placed at Burnt Gulch. This will permit the Neff Park and Sawmill Creek areas to be available for dispersed camping.

Starting 7/24, South Pass to Louis Lake will open on weekends only.

This closure is being implemented for public safety. The contractor will haul approximately 700 dump loads of gravel using up to 8 trucks in a train configuration requiring road width and radius room for turns.

We will issue updates and information as the situation changes and/or new information from the contractor becomes available.

For more information, please contact the Washakie Ranger District at 307-332-5460