Littler & LeBlanc earned 2020 Mercy Award at SWHC

SageWest Health Care recently announced that Libby Littler and Celeste LeBlanc have earned the organization’s 2020 Mercy Award, for Lander and Riverton campuses, respectively. The Mercy Award recognizes one employee from each SageWest campus who profoundly touches the lives of others and best represents the spirit and values on which the company was founded.

The Mercy Award is an annual recognition program established in 2001 to honor the life and contributions of Scott Mercy, LifePoint’s founding chairman and chief executive officer. The award is the highest honor an employee can receive.

“At SageWest Health Care, we share LifePoint’s commitment to Making Communities Healthier, and we recognize this is supported by the good work and service of our employees on and off the job,” said John Ferrelli, chief executive officer of SageWest Health Care. “We are extremely proud to recognize Libby and Celeste for their efforts on behalf of our patients and our community. Both of these ladies go above and beyond to ensure that every person they encounter receives compassion and the highest level of care.”

Celeste LeBlanc

Libby Littler

With a compassionate spirit, Libby consistently inspires and motivates co-workers to overcome difficult situations and provide high quality patient care particularly through the COVID-19 pandemic. Libby’s commitment to serve continues through her community education on early heart attack care, Stop the Bleed, hands only CPR, youth education with Life R U Ready, Women/Men in STEM and her service in local health fairs.

Embodying her passion and positive energy to support others, Celeste lives each day with service in mind. Celeste shares her boundless enthusiasm and heartfelt attitude with her patients and through her volunteerism with the Dancing with the Stars Community Entry Services fundraiser, Fremont County Cherry Bombs, SURJ Wyoming (Showing up for Racial Justice), community activities, animal shelter, preparing holiday meals for those in need, picking up garbage and in the hospital engagement committee.

Each hospital winner, including Libby and Celeste, will be considered for LifePoint’s 2020 companywide Mercy Award. The companywide winner will be announced this summer and honored during a ceremony in Nashville, Tenn., in October, to which Libby and Celeste and all hospital winners are invited to attend.

For more information, visit Sagewesthealthcare.com

