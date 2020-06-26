Burglary under investigaion; Assault reported; Arrests

Riverton Police responded to 39 calls for service on Thursday. Items of note from the call blotter include…

The theft of license plates and license tag stickers continues. A Riverton area resident on Thursday reported the plates on his truck were removed.

A resident on College Hill Drive reported a dog came after her son, who was not injured. Police will follow-up with the owner of the German Shepard.

A burglary at the Cliffview Mobile Home Park is under active investigation, no other details were released.

A report of an aggravated assault in the 1700 block of North Federal was called in at 11:14 p.m. Thursday night. The incident is under active investigation, no details were being released.

Arrests/Citations

Clement Eagle, 47, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Leslie Fournier, 45, Riverton. Arrested. Fremont County Warrant

A 17-year-old Riverton female was cited for Shoplifting a pair of shoes from the 1100 block of West Main.

Raymond Antelope, Jr., 33, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.