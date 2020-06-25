Sheridan and Gillette College Cancel Sports

Multiple sources have reported that both Sheridan College and Gillette College have disbanded all of their sports programs. According to a source inside of one of the programs that does not wish to be named coaches at both Gillette College and Sheridan College were let go as of today, and the athletic director was let go yesterday. We have reached out to both school for comment and haven’t yet received a response. It is unclear whether athletic scholarships will be honored at this point. We will update this story as more news becomes available.
Breaking News
