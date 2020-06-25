Of all County Covid-19 cases, 80% are now recovered

The latest Fremont County Coronavirus numbers from the dashboard and state map as of 9:00 a.m. Thursday show 301 confirmed and 39 probable for a total of 340 positive cases of which 272 total are recovered (248 confirmed recovered and 24 probable). This number represents 68 current positive cases. Public Health continues to follow up previously noted cases as well as, 3 new cases that occurred from an out of state exposure. The rest of the cases are followed by other providers.

Public Health now reports that 80% of the positive county cases are now recovered.

The percent of positive results of all the tests taken is now 1.26 %. This number continues its steady decline since mid-May. Current hospital metrics show NO COVID patients for this week. ICU bed status and ventilator capacity are very good.

Dr. Brian Gee, Fremont County Public Health Officer

Public Health is working with the school nurses and pediatricians in the county to help with planning for the fall. This includes looking at plans for classes and sports. A priority of the planning process will be to determine the best way to manage cases of COVID-19 if they do occur in these settings.

Because of the likelihood of multiple viruses occurring this fall and winter together, Fremont County Public Health recommends early influenza (FLU) vaccination for all individuals who qualify for them.

Fremont County Public Health continues to recommend physical distancing and mask use when in close proximity to people not within your household. These measures, in conjunction with excellent personal and environmental hygiene, are known to be helpful to prevent the spread of the virus.

Please recall that people are considered “probable” if they have symptoms and are a close contact of a positively tested person, and patients are considered recovered if they have gone through the illness process and have had at least 10 days since the onset of illness AND 72 hours of improved symptoms. Patients are also considered recovered if they have had two negative COVID tests at least 24 hours apart.

–Brian Gee MD Fremont County Health Officer