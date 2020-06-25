Lightning Safety and Sports; Myths and Facts; How far away is the lightning?

This is Lightning Safety Awareness Week from the National Weather Service. See the graphics below for useful information to protect yourself and your family:

Outdoor sports activities are fun, but a lightning safety plan is a must, especially for organized activities. Several questions need to be answered about your plan.

Lightning can be deadly! Here are some common myths about lightning.

Lightning Safety Awareness Week. Even when you are indoors lightning can get to you. Here are some tips on how to avoid being a casualty of a lightning strike.

Did you know there are 5 ways that lightning can strike? It is also helpful to know how to estimate how far away the dangerous lightning is, when monitoring a thunderstorm.