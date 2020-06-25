Fire consumes La Cantina Building West of Kinnear

A fire the owner said apparently started on an electrical box on a pole next to a brush pile spread into the main structure and destroyed the former restaurant known as La Cantina west of Kinnear. Robert and Cathy Tafoya were living in the building, portions of which were under renovation. They made the building their home, and according to the pair, they’ve lost everything.

“I noticed the electrical box was on fire, it spread to the pole and then to a pile of branches. I tried to use the garden house to put it out, which I could’ve done at that time, but the power was out and that killed the water pump,” he said. Cathy said she ran back into the house, but the smoke was intense and she raced back outside without getting her purse and other important papers.

“We had two cats, and I saw one of them outside, but I don’t know if the other one got out,” Robert said. “I hope so.”

Fremont County Fire Battalions from Morton-Kinnear, Pavillion and Riverton all responded.

The fire was whipped with strong North/Northwest winds, which carried the fire across the yard and caught the barrow ditches on both sides of Highway 26 on fire, closing the highway for a short time.

There were no apparent injuries, but the fire was hot and intense and a cooler of cold water was brought in for the firefighters taking turns on the hoses.

An fire investigator will go to the scene to determine the official cause of the blaze.

Wyotoday.com photos by Ernie Over