Federal Prison Sentences handed down in Six Cases

Activity in the United States Attorney’s Office

Sentences:

Chief Federal District Court Judge Scott W. Skavdahl sentenced TOMOTHY R. MARTINEZ, 30, of Gillette, Wyoming on June 19, 2020 for retaliation against an informant. Martinez was arrested in Casper, Wyoming. He received thirty-eight months of imprisonment, to be followed by thirty-six months of supervised release, and ordered to pay a $500.00 fine and a $100.00 special assessment. The Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation investigated this case.

Chief Federal District Court Judge Scott W. Skavdahl sentenced TAYLOR MARIE NICKS, 25, of Gillette, Wyoming on June 19, 2020 for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, and using, carrying, brandishing, and discharging a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime, and retaliation against an informant. Nicks was arrested in Casper, Wyoming. She received two hundred four months of imprisonment, to be followed by sixty months of supervised release, and ordered to pay a $300.00 special assessment. The Gillette Police Department and the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation investigated this case.

Chief Federal District Court Judge Scott W. Skavdahl sentenced ISAAC DORMAN, 23, of Casper, Wyoming on June 19, 2020 for carjacking and aiding and abetting, theft from a federally licensed dealer of firearms, and using, carrying, and discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. Dorman was arrested in Cheyenne, Wyoming. He received one hundred sixty six months of imprisonment, to be followed by sixty months of supervised release, and ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $3,283.76 and a $300.00 special assessment. The Casper Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives investigated this case.

Chief Federal District Court Judge Scott W. Skavdahl sentenced GUADALUPE HERNANDEZ, Jr., 39, of Lovell, Wyoming on June 10, 2020 for felon in possession of a firearm. Hernandez was arrested in Cody, Wyoming. He received twenty-four months of imprisonment, to be followed by thirty-six months of supervised release, and ordered to pay a $100.00 special assessment. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives investigated this case.

Federal District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson sentenced TRISHA ANN GARNER, 36, of Cheyenne, Wyoming on June 11, 2020 for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Garner was arrested in Laramie County, Wyoming. She received thirty-four months of imprisonment, to be followed by sixty months of supervised release, and ordered to pay community restitution in the amount of $200.00 and a $100.00 special assessment. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives investigated this case.

Chief Federal District Court Judge Scott W. Skavdahl sentenced SHAWN MICHAEL CONNORS, Jr., 27, of Gillette, Wyoming on June 23, 2020 for receipt of child pornography. Connors was arrested in Gillette, Wyoming. He received sixty months of imprisonment, to be followed by one hundred twenty months of supervised release, and ordered to pay a $100.00 special assessment. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations and the Wyoming Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigated this case.