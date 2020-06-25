Breaking News

COVID-19 Cases Continue to Grow locally; Four more in past 24 hours

News Director
Article Updated: June 25, 2020
Covid-19 Coronavirus image. CDC Image

The community spread of the Coronavirus COVID-19 continues in Fremont County with another four cases added to the county’s total on Wednesday while the state’s total has surpassed 1,000 infections. County health officials continue to urge residents to take precautions, washing hands frequently, wearing a cloth mask when in public, practicing Social Distancing of at least six feet between yourself and others and sanitizing frequently touched surfaces. Here are today’s numbers:

Fremont: 301 (39) – 278 Recoverd – 4 new cases past 24 hours

Hot Springs: 9 (3) – 12 Recovered – No new cases

Washakie: 34 (5) – 21 Recovered – No new cases

Wyoming1,016  (266)  – 765 Recovered – 28 new cases in past 24 hours

Today’s Covid-19 Dashboard from the Wyoming Department of Health:


