Snyder Feted at Tuesday’s School Board Meeting

Tuesday night was a bittersweet one for the Riverton School Board as they welcomed a new member and formally said their farewells to retiring Superintendent Terry Snyder, who was attending his last board meeting.

Brett Watkins was appointed to fill the vacancy created when former board chair Becky Lancaster moved out of state. He was administered the oath of office and was seated.

But most of the evening revolved around the farewell to Snyder, who has led the district for the past 9.5 years.

“I was on the board when we hired you,” said Chairman Carl Manning, Citing his personal opinion, “Its been a very fruitful, effective and symbiotic relationship, we think of things and we bounce them off of our staff and then find out how it really works,” he said. “We have done tremendous work together… “With your fiscally conservative nature, and the board following your lead, we are in great shape, you have left us in a wonderful position. We now have the Frontier Academy and the Aspen Early Learning Center, and so much more that didn’t exist when you came…. “You have done us well and you have made us a great district. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

“This is not my district, this is our district,” Snyder said. “The common belief in each other is so important for the success of us as a district. When I think back about 9.5 years ago, I looked at your priorities and what you were asking a new superintendent to do. It was community involvement and commitment and passison for the work to be done on facilities and making sure I was involved in legislative action. I took that charge very seriously and I hope I met those objectives you sought.”

Among the successes noted was that Riverton’s “new” high school, now 30 years old, will finally be getting its own auditorium along with a new wrestling room. All of the district’s facilities are now more secure and Aspen Elementary became the Aspen Early Learning center for all of the district’s kindergarten classes and a pre-school, Willow Creek Elementary was constructed and the district’s curriculum was aligned Pre-K through 12 with Professional Learning Communities created to enhance teaching.

Snyder said he was “so appreciative that you hired me, that you took a chance on an out-of-stater (he came from Fremont, NE). I’ve been blessed to be your superintendent and the community has treated me and Janet so well. I still feel the same enthusiasm now as I did for the first board meeting. I’ve treasured every one I’ve had with you. You’re a great board, you keep communication fresh, the media has been awesome to work with and” with his voice choking with emotion, he took a few seconds and then said, “Its the people here that I love and that’s the greatest part of this job. It’s the people. Kids are the reason why we do this work, and I have lived by that my whole career. Thank you for allowing me to be your superintendent.”

He received another standing ovation.

Snyder appeared on the Wind River Radio Network’s Let’s Talk Fremont program on Wednesday morning. You can view it on the WyoTodayNews Facebook Page here.

Below, FCSD#25 Board Chairman Carl Manning presented Snyder with a gift of a desk clock from the board: Wyotoday.com photos by Ernie Over