The two large signs indicating Murdochs Ranch and Home Supply’s location on North Federal Boulevard in Riverton went up this morning. A Casper sign company did the work. A large crane held the supports in place overnight and the sign installation then proceeded.

Murdochs purchased Linton’s on Sunset this past year and after the Safeway Store closed, the home company bought the real estate. The store is now advertising for more employees and will be opening soon.

The sign on the front of the building was installed Wednesday morning. Wyotoday.com photo by Ernie Over