Rollover; Fraud; Fight; and an Assault; Eight Arrests

Riverton Police responded to 34 calls for service on Tuesday, including…

A one-vehicle rollover was reported at 9:33 a.m. Tuesday on Highway 26 near the Valley View Drive. There was one occupant with very minor injuries, according to the RPD.

A fraud complaint was called in at 10:08 a.m. by a Riverton resident reporting they were being hacked on their computer account.

A report is pending on a family fight reported on Fremont Street at 6:33 p.m. A report is pending.

A woman was assaulted in the 600 block of West Main and her race was starting to bruise. A report is pending.

Arrests/Citations

Kathleen Vargas, 24, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication and on two Fremont County warrants

Gordon Northcott, 44, Riverton, Arrested. Two Fremont County warrants

Julian Spoonhunter, 30, Lander, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Corey Hill, 26, Ethete, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Curtis Benson, 44, Riverton, Arrested. Fremont County warrant.

Allen Whiteplume, 35, Arapahoe, Arrested. Public Intoxication

James Hobble, 32, Riverton. Arrested. Use of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine.

Paloma Warrent, 24, Arapahoe, Arrested. Fremont County warrant.

All persons arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.