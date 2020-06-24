Racist Graffiti Found At Thermopolis Skate Park and Softball Fields1

The Thermopolis Police Department is seeking any information leading to identification of the culprits responsible graffiti markings and vandalism that took place at the local softball field and skate park. The vandalism took place last night 6/23/20 at an unknown time. The ramp at the skate park was of particular note due to the racial slur and profanity seen in the picture below.

Photo courtesy of Pat Cornwell

A John Deere Gator was also defaced with a phallic depiction as seen in the second photo. According to a citizen that had surveyed the area, there was quite a bit more damage to other parts of the facilities as well. If you have information that may be of help to the Thermopolis Police Department, please call (307) 864-3114.