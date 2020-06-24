Going fishing? WGFD wants to see your lunkers

Wyoming has big fish, and 900 anglers have caught fish that are in the top 5% of the largest fish in the state, as part of the Master Angler challenge. These anglers showed the Wyoming Game and Fish Department their impressive catches and were awarded as Master Anglers, a designation to honor people who catch trophy-sized game fish in Wyoming waters.

Do you have what it takes to become a Master Angler?

WGFD photo

Learn more about the Master Angler challenge on our website: https://bit.ly/2YsIgD2The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is pleased to provide a program that recognizes the catch of trophy sized fish from our phenomenal Wyoming waters. There are three levels of acheivement; Master Angler, Trophy Angler and Ultimate Angler.

