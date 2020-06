Wednesday morning’s COVID-19 count in Fremont County is 300 confirmed cases and 39 probable infections. There have been 266 recovered cases, leaving the active case count at 73 cases.

The latest release from Fremont County Public Health indicated two persons had been hospitalized at SageWest Lander through the weekend, but one of the patients was discharged on Monday.

Statewide, today’s case count totals 992 laboratory-confirmed cases with 262 – probable.