Enzi, Barrasso request regulatory relief for meat processing industry

Article Updated: June 24, 2020
Wyoming US Senators Mike Enzi, left, and John Barrasso. WyoToday.com photo by Ernie Over

U.S. Senators Mike Enzi and John Barrasso, both R-Wyo., joined a bipartisan group of senators Tuesday in asking U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue to consider areas for regulatory and programmatic reform in the meat processing industry.

“When high-capacity processing facilities experienced outbreaks amongst employees, operations were forced to shut-off or slow down production, leaving the rancher with livestock they could not move and the consumer with either empty grocery shelves or overpriced products,” the senators wrote in a letter. “These pitfalls can be avoided in the future if we take action today to promote a diversified food supply chain. Regulations must be streamlined to remove barriers impeding small and medium-sized meat processors.”

The letter, led by U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., was also signed by U.S. Senators Ron Wyden, D-Ore., John Hoeven, R-N.D., Doug Jones, D-Ala., and Steve Daines, R-Mont.

