Detention Center now up to 118 inmates; Rollover on 26 reported

In the 24 hour period that ended at 7 a.m. Wednesday, June 24th, the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office Disptach Center received 53 calls for service, including 24 ambulance calls and one fire call. Six individuals were booked into the detention center, which Wednesday morning has a population of 118 inmates, two who are being held outside of the county.

From the call blotter:

A Riverton area resident reported a break-in at a garage over the weekend in the 1400 block of East Washington.

The Riverton Volunteer Fire Department was called to the scene of a one-vehicle rollover just west of Riverton on Highway 26. It was the lone fire call of the day.

Arrests

Windy Boy Whiteplume, 20, Ethete, Arrested. Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, and 5 (five) arrest warrants from Fremont County for Failed to Appear. Whiteplume allegedly stole a truck on Squaw Creek Court near Lander. The vehicle was returned to its owner.

All persons arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law