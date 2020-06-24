Blue Sky Highway Striping Scheduled for Today

Highway striping scheduled for Wednesday on the $14.63 million highway improvement project on Wyoming 132 signifies the completion of construction between Ethete and U.S. 287.

Wyoming Department of Transportation Project Engineer Brian Martin of Lander said striping is scheduled to occur Wednesday, which is dependent upon favorable weather.

“Fencing work is continuing, but the driving surface is complete after chip sealing was completed last week,” Martin said. “It’s been a lot of work by a lot of dedicated people, and we’re proud of the finished product.”

Improvements on the Blue Sky highway improvement project include grading, draining, milling asphalt pavement, placing gravel pit run and crushed gravel, asphalt paving, chip sealing, electrical work and other work on seven miles of Wyoming 132 north of Lander. Pedestrians are benefitting, too, from a new pedestrian pathway between Ethete and Wyoming Indian Elementary School, and the new pedestrian highway crossing at Wyoming Indian High School.

Real-time project updates on the Blue Sky Highway (WY132) project have been available at #abetterbluesky.