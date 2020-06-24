Another Egging; Stolen Bike; Wall Tagged; Shoplifting

Lander Police responded to 18 calls for service in the 24 hours that ended at 7 a.m. Wednesday, June 24th.
Items of note from the call blotter include:
A resident on South 1st Street reported two vehicles had been egged at an apartment there.
A bicycle was reported stolen from an address on Fremont Street.
A retaining wall on the Lander Pathway was tagged with spray paint. There are no suspects.
A male subject allegedly took a pair of sunglasses from the Maverik Country Store and fled. Police were unable to locate the suspect.
Arrests/Citations
Vern Wilson Yellow, 27, New Mexico, Arrested. Public Intoxication