Yeradi honored by National Football Foundation

From Wyopreps.com

Wright’s Dax Yeradi has received a select honor from the National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame (NFF).

Yeradi is one of 82 members of the 2020 NFF Team of Distinction. There were over 3,500 scholar-athletes that were considered for this honor.

According to a release from the NFF, as part of its mission to promote the scholar-athlete ideal, the initiative allows the NFF to honor the top high school scholar-athletes from around the country as the best and the brightest at the local level while highlighting the work of the NFF Chapter Network.

Yeradi was chosen as Wyoming’s top Scholar-Athlete for 2019 by the NFF’s Wyoming Chapter. The QB and safety had a 3.96 GPA at Wright Junior/Senior High School. He was a three-year team captain and selected all-conference and all-state three-times in football. Yeradi was an academic all-state student, a member of the National Honor Society, and the student council. He also was a finalist for the 2020 Milward Simpson Award. Dax also earned all-state honors in wrestling and track. He is headed to play football at Chadron State College in Nebraska.

The criteria from the NFF to make the team include but are not limited to academic achievement, athletic accolades, and community involvement. Each chapter is limited to one honoree, distinguishing them as the top scholar-athlete from all the high schools covered by the chapter.

The members of the team all played their final high school football season during the 2019-20 school year. As part of the award, all of the honorees will be part of a permanent digital display at the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, GA.

–Wyopreps.com