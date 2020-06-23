Unlocked vehicle resulted in a Stolen Gun; Oven Fire

A handgun was taken from an unlocked vehicle sometime during Sunday night/early Monday morning from an address on Welch Boulevard.

The Lander Volunteer Fire Department responded to an oven on fire on South 5th Street.

Mr. D’s Food Center reported an unknown suspect fled the store after threatening a clerk for receiving too small of a sample slushie.

The LPD assisted the Sheriff’s Office with an intoxicated driver at North 7th and Main Street.

A man sleeping on lawn furniture outside the Safeway Store was awakened and moved along.

Arrests/Citations

Tristin Burnett, 22, Fort Washakie, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence while two juvenile females, ages 13 and 15 were cited for Minors in Possession of Alcohol.

A 17-year-old Lander male was issued a citation for Duty Upon Colliding after a hit-and-run crash on South 6th Street.

Vern Yellow, 27, New Mexico, issued a citation for Shoplifting and Trespassing at the Maverik Country Store.