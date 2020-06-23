SageWest Radiology Services Expanding in Riverton

SageWest Health Care announced that it is extending its existing partnership with Medical Imaging Associates (MIA) to include radiology services at SageWest Riverton, in addition to the services already provided at SageWest Lander. This expansion of services to the Riverton campus will enable SageWest to provide a seamless patient experience across the system and also provide increased access to higher levels of specialty care at Riverton – both of which will help continue to grow healthcare services in Fremont County and surrounding areas.

MIA is a 29-physician radiology group with extensive specialty treatment options in the areas of abdominal imaging, interventional radiology, body imaging, nuclear medicine, women’s imaging, breast imaging, cardiovascular radiology, vascular ultrasound, musculoskeletal, musculoskeletal MRI, bone densitometry, neuroradiology, cardiac MRI, and coronary CTA.

“We are pleased to extend our partnership with MIA to the Riverton community, and we look forward to continue working together with a shared focus of excellence in patient care and service,” said John Ferrelli, chief executive officer of SageWest Health Care. “High quality radiology services are important to our communities, and MIA’s expertise will be key as we expand our radiology capabilities.”

With this expansion, SageWest is also pleased to announce radiologist Dr. Edwin Butler has recently joined the MIA team. For the past seven years, Dr. Butler has been providing diagnostic imaging services at SageWest Lander, and he will continue to provide these same great services at both the Riverton and Lander campuses alongside MIA.

“We are excited to welcome Dr. Edwin Butler to MIA,” said Michael Hodel, Medical Imaging Associates Chief Executive Officer. “Our 29-physician radiology group has extensive breadth and depth in providing radiology services focused on providing exceptional patient care.”

–Media Release