One Drunk Driver caught; Scams reported; Fire calls

Over the past 24 hours ending at 7 a.m. Tuesday, the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office dispatch center received 60 calls for service, including 17 ambulance calls and four fire calls. Three persons were booked into the detention center, which today is responsible for 117 inmates, including two inmates being housed outside of the county. Items of note from the call blotter include:

There was one arrest for an 18-year-old male who was an intoxicated driver.

An internet scam was reported by a resident on Ore Road outside of Jeffrey City.

A resident on Middle Fork Lane near Lander called to report a Social Security Scam received via telephone.

Fire calls included structure fires on Tigee Circle at Fort Washakie and on the 900 block of South 5th in Lander, plus a fire alarm in the 1200 block of West Main in Riverton and a grass fire along Highway 789 at milepost 100.