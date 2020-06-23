Dec 15, 1956 – Jun 20, 2020

Joseph “Joe” Zach, 63 of Riverton passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020. A visitation of family and friends will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at the United Baptist Church from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Friday, June 26, 2020 at the United Baptist Church in Riverton. Covid-19 precautions will include temperature screenings at the door. Masks are not required but recommended. Those not able to attend the service may join the family in the procession to the cemetery and brief cemetery service at Mountain View Cemetery.

Joseph Gerrard Zach was born on December 15, 1956 in Breckinridge, MN to Ignatz and Doretta (Bernard) Zach. He grew up and attended school in Fairmount, ND, then moving to Casper, WY for 25 years before he moved to Riverton where he remained.

On October 10, 2009 he married Karlee Larsen in Atlantic City.

Joe worked the majority of his career chasing the oilfield including overseas. He worked for Haliburton, SanJel, Cudd, and finally Conoco Phillips.

Joe enjoyed playing mahjong and solitaire, hunting, fishing, and cooking. As long as the food was bacon wrapped, it was good, he liked the thought of cooking but rarely ever completed making a dish. Spending time with his family, puttering in the garage, and being with his children and grandchildren was one of his greatest joys.

He is survived by his wife, Karlee Zach; children, Josh (Christy) Zach and their children, Jacob and Elizabeth, Sahra Zach and fiancé, Zeb Vondy and their children, Evan and Ian, Sammi (Ryan) Anderson and their children, Taylor and Tristen, Andrew Zach, Lesli Zach with a child on the way, Beau Zach, and A.J. May; parents-in-law, Virgil and DeAnn Moore and mother-in-law, Shelia Larsen; sisters, Maria (Jerome) Stokka, Joan Larson (Keith Snortland), and Teresa (David) Osten; brothers and sisters in-law, Kimberly Thornley, Daniel (Paulette) Larsen, Denise Thornley, Jimmy (Melanie) Larsen, Kyle Larsen, and Kenli Becker; numerous nieces, nephews, and “multiple spare children”.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ignatz and Doretta Zach; brothers, Paul and wife Marie Zach, and Jim Zach; father-in-law, Les Larsen; sister, Cecilia Klefstad and husband Stewart; brothers-in-law, Mike Thornley and Gene Larson; nephew, Cory Zach.

Memorials may be made to Fremont County Group Homes in care of Davis Funeral Home, 2203 West Main Street, Riverton, WY 82501.

